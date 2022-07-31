NDARINFO.COM | Les News du Sénégal et de l'Afrique
Vote à SOR DAGA 1 : Le taux de participation à 12 heures ...

31/07/2022 13:29

Une faiblesse affluence est partout notée dans la ville au démarrage du scrutin, ce matin. Une hausse est notée dans la Langue de Barbarie en début d'après-midi. Le faible engouement dans le centre de Sor Daga 1 (Pikine). Voici le nombre d'inscrits et de votants à 12 heures.

Bureau 1
Inscrit : 583 Votants :135

Bureau 2
Inscrit :578, Votants : 133

Bureau 3
Inscrit :579, Votants : 133

Bureau 4
Inscrit : 577, Votants : 120

Bureau 5
Inscrit : 582, Votants : 124

Bureau 6
Inscrit : 582, Votants : 127

Bureau 7
Inscrit :581, Votants : 133

Bureau 8
Inscrit : 379, Votants 75

Bureau 9
Inscrit : 580, Votants : 74

Bureau 10

Inscrit : 580, Votants : 74


