KOSMOS annonce la découverte d'un nouveau réservoir de gaz naturel entre le Sénégal et la Mauritanie

​Lundi, l'américain Kosmos Energy a annoncé qu'il a mis la main sur un nouveau réservoir de gaz naturel dans la concession de Grand Tortue, qui chevauche la frontière maritime entre le Sénégal et la Mauritanie.

